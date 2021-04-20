Is Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Martin Marietta Materials is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM's full-year earnings has moved 8.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MLM has gained about 23.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 21.73% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Martin Marietta Materials is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MLM belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.04% so far this year, meaning that MLM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to MLM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

