Is Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Marrone Bio Innovations Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Marrone Bio Innovations had debt of US$29.0m, up from US$25.0m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$15.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$13.9m.

How Healthy Is Marrone Bio Innovations' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:MBII Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Marrone Bio Innovations had liabilities of US$27.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$24.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$15.0m as well as receivables valued at US$13.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$23.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Marrone Bio Innovations has a market capitalization of US$127.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Marrone Bio Innovations can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Marrone Bio Innovations reported revenue of US$41m, which is a gain of 10%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Marrone Bio Innovations produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$14m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$16m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Marrone Bio Innovations is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.