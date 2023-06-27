Is Marriott International (MAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Marriott International (MAR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marriott International is one of 276 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marriott International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAR's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MAR has moved about 15.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 8.7%. This means that Marriott International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Roku (ROKU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 54.6%.

Over the past three months, Roku's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Marriott International is a member of the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.9% so far this year, so MAR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Roku falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #196. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Marriott International and Roku as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.