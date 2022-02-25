Is Marriott International (MAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Marriott International (MAR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Marriott International is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marriott International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAR's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MAR has returned 2.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -11.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Marriott International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Oriental Land (OLCLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5%.

In Oriental Land's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 85.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Marriott International is a member of the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.1% so far this year, so MAR is performing better in this area. Oriental Land is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Marriott International and Oriental Land as they could maintain their solid performance.

