Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MKTX and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

MarketAxess Holdings is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 2.12% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MKTX has moved about 52.97% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 14.58%. This means that MarketAxess Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.17% this year, meaning that MKTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MKTX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

