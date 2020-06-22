Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarketAxess Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 15.68% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MKTX has returned about 37.24% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 19.20% on average. As we can see, MarketAxess Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.64% so far this year, so MKTX is performing better in this area.

MKTX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

