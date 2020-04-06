Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarketAxess Holdings is one of 888 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 0.30% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MKTX has returned about 2.15% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -33.33%. As we can see, MarketAxess Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.05% so far this year, so MKTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MKTX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

