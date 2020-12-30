Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarketAxess Holdings is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 3.72% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MKTX has returned 48.98% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -2.75%. This shows that MarketAxess Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.15% so far this year, so MKTX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on MKTX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

