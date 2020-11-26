Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MKTX and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

MarketAxess Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MKTX has moved about 35.67% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -4.78%. This shows that MarketAxess Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.64% so far this year, so MKTX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on MKTX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

