Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

MarketAxess Holdings is one of 888 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 9.41% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MKTX has gained about 16.44% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 24.40%. This means that MarketAxess Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.99% so far this year, meaning that MKTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MKTX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

