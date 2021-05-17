Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

MarineMax (HZO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.92. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.65 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 11.28.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HZO's P/B ratio of 2.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.35. Within the past 52 weeks, HZO's P/B has been as high as 2.83 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.55.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HZO has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 9.94. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HZO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.20. HZO's P/CF has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 5.80, with a median of 8.74, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in MarineMax's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HZO is an impressive value stock right now.

