Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 29.56. Over the past year, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.70 and as low as 4, with a median of 11.14.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HZO's P/B ratio of 2.23. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HZO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Over the past 12 months, HZO's P/B has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 1.33.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HZO has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.

Finally, investors should note that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 10.78. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. HZO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Within the past 12 months, HZO's P/CF has been as high as 11.36 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 8.26.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that MarineMax is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HZO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

