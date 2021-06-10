Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MarineMax (HZO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarineMax is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 32.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HZO has moved about 34.26% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2%. This means that MarineMax is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.88% so far this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HZO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

