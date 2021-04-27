Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MarineMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 46.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HZO has moved about 55.69% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.18%. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.12% so far this year, so HZO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HZO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

