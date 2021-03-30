Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MarineMax (HZO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarineMax is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 12.70% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HZO has returned about 40.97% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.01%. This means that MarineMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.10% so far this year, so HZO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HZO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

