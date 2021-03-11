Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MarineMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 12.70% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HZO has returned 56.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -1.57% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.62% so far this year, so HZO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HZO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

