Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HZO and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

MarineMax is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 49.80% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HZO has returned about 70.94% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 41.47% on average. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.58% so far this year, so HZO is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HZO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

