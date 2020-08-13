Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MarineMax (HZO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MarineMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 119.44% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HZO has returned about 85.50% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 28.83%. This means that MarineMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.18% so far this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HZO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

