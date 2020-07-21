Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

MarineMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 116.79% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HZO has returned about 45.96% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 25.04% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.13% so far this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HZO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.