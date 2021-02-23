Is MarineMax (HZO) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MarineMax (HZO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MarineMax is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 12.70% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HZO has gained about 32.54% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.41% on average. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HZO is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.12% this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HZO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

