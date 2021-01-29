Is MarineMax (HZO) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MarineMax (HZO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarineMax is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 6.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HZO has gained about 38.68% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.03%. As we can see, MarineMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.09% so far this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HZO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

