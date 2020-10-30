Is MarineMax (HZO) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MarineMax (HZO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MarineMax is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 56.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HZO has gained about 79.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 34.24% on average. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.07% so far this year, so HZO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HZO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

