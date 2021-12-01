Is MarineMax (HZO) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MarineMax (HZO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

MarineMax is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MarineMax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HZO has gained about 52.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MarineMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Kohl's (KSS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.9%.

In Kohl's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, MarineMax belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.1% this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kohl's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved +104.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MarineMax and Kohl's as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.