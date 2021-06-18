Is MarineMax (HZO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.84. Over the past year, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.40 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 11.01.

Another notable valuation metric for HZO is its P/B ratio of 1.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.62. Within the past 52 weeks, HZO's P/B has been as high as 2.83 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.64.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HZO has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.81.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 7.88. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.35. Within the past 12 months, HZO's P/CF has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 6.64, with a median of 8.75.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in MarineMax's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HZO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

