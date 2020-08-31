Is MarineMax (HZO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.96, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.69. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.70 and as low as 4, with a median of 9.99.

Finally, investors should note that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 9.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO's P/CF has been as high as 10.83 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 7.48.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that MarineMax is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HZO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

