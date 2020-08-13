Is MarineMax (HZO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32. Over the past year, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.70 and as low as 4, with a median of 9.91.

Finally, investors should note that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 9.86. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HZO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. HZO's P/CF has been as high as 10.07 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 7.37, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that MarineMax is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HZO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

