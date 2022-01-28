Is Marine Products Corporation's (NYSE:MPX) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Marine Products' (NYSE:MPX) stock increased significantly by 8.1% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Marine Products' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marine Products is:

29% = US$29m ÷ US$99m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Marine Products' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Marine Products has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 29% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it looks like the high ROE is what probably supported Marine Products' modest 5.1% growth over the past five years.

We then compared Marine Products' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 16% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:MPX Past Earnings Growth January 28th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Marine Products is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Marine Products Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Marine Products has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 56%, meaning that it is left with only 44% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Marine Products has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Marine Products has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Marine Products' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

