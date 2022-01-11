Is Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Marcus's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Marcus had US$299.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$12.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$286.2m.

How Strong Is Marcus' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MCS Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Marcus had liabilities of US$188.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$558.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$12.8m as well as receivables valued at US$41.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$692.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$550.8m, we think shareholders really should watch Marcus's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Marcus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Marcus had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 17%, to US$311m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While Marcus's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$109m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. It's fair to say the loss of US$89m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Marcus that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

