Is Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Marchex's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Marchex had US$5.15m of debt, at June 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$27.8m in cash, so it actually has US$22.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Marchex's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MCHX Debt to Equity History August 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Marchex had liabilities of US$19.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.52m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$27.8m in cash and US$9.14m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$15.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Marchex has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Marchex boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Marchex can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Marchex reported revenue of US$53m, which is a gain of 102%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is Marchex?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Marchex had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$9.8m and booked a US$17m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$22.7m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Importantly, Marchex's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Marchex that you should be aware of before investing here.

