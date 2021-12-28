Is Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1112 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVI's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MRVI has returned 53.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Repligen (RGEN). The stock has returned 39.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Repligen's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 89 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2% so far this year, so MRVI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Repligen belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 510-stock industry is currently ranked #158. The industry has moved -19.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. and Repligen as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.