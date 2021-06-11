Is Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Marathon Petroleum Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Marathon Petroleum had US$31.8b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Marathon Petroleum's Liabilities

NYSE:MPC Debt to Equity History June 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Marathon Petroleum had liabilities of US$16.1b due within a year, and liabilities of US$41.1b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$624.0m in cash and US$9.57b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$47.0b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$41.4b, we think shareholders really should watch Marathon Petroleum's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 0.46 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.8 hit our confidence in Marathon Petroleum like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, Marathon Petroleum saw its EBIT tank 61% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Marathon Petroleum can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Marathon Petroleum actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

On the face of it, Marathon Petroleum's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its EBIT growth rate was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Overall, it seems to us that Marathon Petroleum's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Marathon Petroleum has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

