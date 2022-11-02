Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marathon Petroleum is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MPC has moved about 86.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 41.2%. This means that Marathon Petroleum is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Nabors Industries (NBR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 111.7%.

Over the past three months, Nabors Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Marathon Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42.6% this year, meaning that MPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nabors Industries, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +63.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Marathon Petroleum and Nabors Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

