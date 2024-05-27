Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Marathon Petroleum is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC's full-year earnings has moved 38.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MPC has moved about 19.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 7% on average. This means that Marathon Petroleum is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TXO Partners LP (TXO). The stock has returned 16.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for TXO Partners LP's current year EPS has increased 15.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Marathon Petroleum is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.1% this year, meaning that MPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, TXO Partners LP falls under the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Marathon Petroleum and TXO Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

