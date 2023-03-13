Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Marathon Petroleum is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MPC has returned about 10.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 3.4%. This means that Marathon Petroleum is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Oceaneering International (OII). The stock is up 8.9% year-to-date.

In Oceaneering International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Marathon Petroleum is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.2% so far this year, so MPC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Oceaneering International falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.2%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Marathon Petroleum and Oceaneering International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

