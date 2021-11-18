Is Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marathon Oil (MRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Marathon Oil is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 22.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MRO has returned about 141.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 36.2%. This means that Marathon Oil is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, Marathon Oil is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 87.3% this year, meaning that MRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

