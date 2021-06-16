Is Marathon Oil (MRO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Marathon Oil (MRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Marathon Oil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 145.16% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MRO has moved about 107.50% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 31.64%. This means that Marathon Oil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MRO is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 70.12% this year, meaning that MRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track MRO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.