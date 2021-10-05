Is Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MARA and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Marathon Digital Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 276 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 19.01% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MARA has gained about 222.13% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 23.74% on average. This shows that Marathon Digital Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MARA belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 133 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28.75% so far this year, meaning that MARA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track MARA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

