Is Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MARA and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Marathon Digital Holdings is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 90.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MARA has returned 226.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.72% on average. This means that Marathon Digital Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MARA belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.15% so far this year, so MARA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on MARA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

