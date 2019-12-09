Is ManTech International (MANT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ManTech International (MANT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MANT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

ManTech International is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MANT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANT's full-year earnings has moved 4.54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MANT has returned about 49.23% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29.85%. As we can see, ManTech International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MANT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.11% so far this year, so MANT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MANT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.