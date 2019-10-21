Is ManTech International (MANT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ManTech International (MANT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ManTech International is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MANT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANT's full-year earnings has moved 1.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MANT has moved about 32.38% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.02% on average. This shows that ManTech International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MANT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.23% so far this year, meaning that MANT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MANT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.