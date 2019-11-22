Is ManTech International (MANT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ManTech International (MANT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ManTech International is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 629 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MANT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANT's full-year earnings has moved 4.54% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MANT has gained about 49.17% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 28.23%. This means that ManTech International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MANT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 31.24% this year, meaning that MANT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MANT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.