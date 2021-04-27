Is Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Manitex International Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Manitex International had debt of US$42.7m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$59.7m over a year. However, it also had US$17.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$25.6m.

How Healthy Is Manitex International's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:MNTX Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Manitex International had liabilities of US$64.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$40.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$17.2m as well as receivables valued at US$30.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$56.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Manitex International is worth US$149.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Manitex International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Manitex International made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$167m, which is a fall of 22%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Manitex International's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$1.1m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$13m. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Manitex International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

