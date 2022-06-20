Is Manitex International (MNTX) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Manitex (MNTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Manitex is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Manitex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNTX's full-year earnings has moved 200% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MNTX has returned 9.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -25.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Manitex is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vertex Energy (VTNR). The stock has returned 160.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vertex Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 380.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Manitex belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29.2% so far this year, meaning that MNTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vertex Energy belongs to the Pollution Control industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #104. The industry has moved -24.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Manitex and Vertex Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

