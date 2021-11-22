Is Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Mandiant's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Mandiant had US$995.5m of debt, an increase on US$949.6m, over one year. However, it does have US$1.23b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$234.9m.

A Look At Mandiant's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:MNDT Debt to Equity History November 22nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Mandiant had liabilities of US$1.50b due within a year, and liabilities of US$675.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.23b in cash and US$67.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$874.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Mandiant has a market capitalization of US$4.18b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Mandiant boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Mandiant's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Mandiant reported revenue of US$1.0b, which is a gain of 91%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Mandiant?

Although Mandiant had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$134m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. The good news for Mandiant shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Mandiant (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

