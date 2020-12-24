Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Malibu Boats is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's full-year earnings has moved 10.50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MBUU has gained about 65.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 14.45% on average. As we can see, Malibu Boats is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MBUU belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 140.30% so far this year, so MBUU is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to MBUU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

