Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Malibu Boats (MBUU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Malibu Boats is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's full-year earnings has moved 17.84% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MBUU has returned about 44.25% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -6.26%. As we can see, Malibu Boats is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MBUU belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 51.71% so far this year, meaning that MBUU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to MBUU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

