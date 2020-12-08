Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Malibu Boats (MBUU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Malibu Boats is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's full-year earnings has moved 10.50% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MBUU has returned 46.30% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 12.01% on average. This means that Malibu Boats is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MBUU belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 93.84% so far this year, so MBUU is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on MBUU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.