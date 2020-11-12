Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Malibu Boats is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's full-year earnings has moved 32.47% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MBUU has moved about 32.94% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.65%. This means that Malibu Boats is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MBUU belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 82.25% so far this year, so MBUU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

MBUU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

