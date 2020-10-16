Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Malibu Boats (MBUU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Malibu Boats is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's full-year earnings has moved 26.07% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MBUU has moved about 36.48% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.19%. This means that Malibu Boats is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MBUU is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 104.39% so far this year, so MBUU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track MBUU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

