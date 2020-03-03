Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Malibu Boats (MBUU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Malibu Boats is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's full-year earnings has moved 4.10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MBUU has gained about 3.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -10.02% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Malibu Boats is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MBUU belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.36% this year, meaning that MBUU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track MBUU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

